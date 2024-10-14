Monday, October 14, 2024

1846 GMT— The overall death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since last October rose to 2,309, with 10,782 others injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, the Health Ministry said three people were killed and 84 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon.

1911 GMT — UK, France, Germany, Italy condemn threats to security of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the UK expressed "deep concern" over recent Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, condemning threats to UNIFIL’s security.

Expressing that any deliberate attack against UNIFIL goes against international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the joint statement noted that the protection of peacekeepers is "incumbent upon all parties to a conflict."

Highlighting the importance of the UN in resolving armed conflict and mitigating the humanitarian impact, foreign ministers call on Israel and all parties to uphold their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel at all times and to allow UNIFIL to continue carrying out its mandate.

1841 GMT — 'We see no signs of genocide by Israel in Gaza': Germany

Germany reiterated its support for Israel’s brutal military offensive in Gaza, despite growing civilian casualties in recent days.

“We see no signs that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza,” German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer told a press briefing in Berlin.

His remarks came hours after Israeli warplanes hit tents housing displaced Palestinians at al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital in central Gaza, killing at least four civilians, and injuring dozens.

1803 GMT — Netanyahu repeats call for UNIFIL to leave combat zones in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected accusations that Israeli troops had deliberately targeted UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon as "completely false" and repeated a call for them to be withdrawn from combat zones.

He claimed the military did its utmost to avoid harming UNIFIL personnel, while striking Hezbollah militants. "But the best way to assure the safety of UNIFIL personnel is for UNIFIL to heed Israel's request and to temporarily get out of harm's way."

1727 GMT — Another Israeli soldier killed in fighting in southern Gaza

The Israeli army announced that another of its soldiers was killed in fighting in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the army identified the soldier as Sgt. Koren Bitan, 19, of the army's 450 Battalion, part of the infantry Bislamach Brigade.

The death brings the number of Israeli troops killed since the onslaught on Gaza last October to 740, and wounded to 4,858, according to the Israeli army.

1637 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strike on northern Lebanon rises to 21

An Israeli air strike hit an apartment building in northern Lebanon, killing at least 21 people, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military and it was not clear what the target was.

1632 GMT — UN chief condemns large number of civilians casualties in Gaza's north

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the "large number of civilian casualties in the intensifying Israeli campaign in northern Gaza," his spokesperson said.

"He strongly urges all parties to the conflict to comply with international humanitarian law and emphasizes that civilians must be respected and protected at all times," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

1617 GMT — Israeli forces kill two in West Bank, Palestinian officials say

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a teenager, in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin which has seen repeated military raids.

"The occupation (Israeli) soldiers climbed on the roofs of the houses and started shooting at anything that moved, resulting in the martyrdom of a minor and a young man in his 20s," the governor of Jenin, Kamal Abu al Rub told AFP.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said one of the dead was a 17-year-old boy.

1613 GMT — Israeli air strike kills eight Palestinians in Gaza: medics

An Israeli air strike has killed at least eight Palestinians and wounded many others in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, medics told Reuters.

1528 GMT — One more Palestinian journalist killed by Israeli army in Gaza

One more Palestinian journalist was killed by the Israeli army in Gaza, bringing to total number of journalists killed by Israel in the enclave since October 7 of last year to 177, according to the media office.

The Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza issued a statement mourning photojournalist Ayman Ruwaished, who worked for the Al-Aqsa Satellite channel and was killed by the Israeli army but did not specify where he was killed in Gaza.

The statement urged the international community and international press groups to deter Israel and prosecute it in international courts for its crimes against Palestinians, particularly journalists.

1614 GMT — Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to strike Hezbollah without mercy following a deadly drone strike on a military base in Israel, and retaliation would extend to targets in Beirut.

"We will continue to mercilessly strike Hezbollah in all parts of Lebanon — including Beirut. All this according to operational considerations. We have proven it recently and we will continue to prove it in the days to come," he said while visiting the military base hit by a Hezbollah drone on Sunday night.

1517 GMT — Over 120 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, Lebanon clashes: army

The Israeli army said that 125 more soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza and Lebanon in the last 24 hours, marking the highest tally in a single day since last year.

Military figures released by the army showed that at least 739 soldiers have been killed and 4,858 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.

1442 GMT — Sirens sound over central Israel as projectiles fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army said air raid sirens were activated across central Israel, including the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, as projectiles were fired across the border from Lebanon.

"Sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel due to projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement.

1438 GMT — China tells Israel 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: state media

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Israeli counterpart that "humanitarian disasters" in Gaza should end, state media said.

"Humanitarian disasters in Gaza should not continue and...countering violence with violence cannot truly address the legitimate concerns of all parties," Wang told Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz during a phone call, the official Xinhua news agency said.

"The Chinese side believes that renewed conflict and turmoil in the region serves the interests of no one," Wang added.

Beijing also "hopes that all parties will act cautiously to avoid falling into a vicious circle amid tension between Israel and Iran", Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.

He called for "immediate, complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages".

1421 GMT — Israeli army has 'trapped' civilians in northern Gaza: UN

The United Nations human rights office said it was appalled by more than a week of heavy Israeli strikes on northern Gaza where it said tens of thousands of civilians are trapped without food or supplies.

"In the shadow of the escalation of hostilities across the Middle East, the Israeli military appears to be cutting off North Gaza completely from the rest of the Gaza Strip and conducting hostilities with absolute disregard for the lives and security of Palestinian civilians," the rights office said.

It added in a statement that it had received reports that Israeli forces had erected sand mounds at a key juncture, effectively "sealing off north Gaza" and firing on those attempting to flee.

1335 GMT — Israeli army intercepts two drones approaching from Syria

The Israeli military said it intercepted two drones approaching from Syria, a day after a drone attack by Lebanon's Hezbollah on a base killed four soldiers.

"A short while ago, two UAVs that approached Israeli territory from Syria were successfully intercepted by the IAF (air force). The UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

1306 GMT — Death toll rises to 21 as Israel intensifies onslaught in Gaza's Jabalia

At least 21 Palestinians, including three children, were killed as Israel intensified its deadly offensive in northern Gaza, medical sources said.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Agency said its medics transferred 13 injured people following a drone strike on a school in Jabalia.

Casualties were also reported following an airstrike near al-Yemen al-Saeed Hospital in central Jabalia.

1306 GMT — UK govt sanctions Iranian military chiefs after Israel attack

The UK government announced sanctions on top Iranian military figures after Tehran's October 1 missile attack on Israel.

Among those hit with an assets freeze and travel ban are army commander-in-chief Abdolrahim Mousavi and the Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1251 GMT — Israeli strike in northern Lebanon kills at least 18: charity

The Lebanese Red Cross said 18 people have been killed in a strike in north Lebanon, with the health ministry and official media reporting an Israeli raid on the Christian-majority area far from Hezbollah strongholds.

"Eighteen dead and four wounded in the strike on Aito," the Red Cross said, referring to a village in the Christian-majority Zgharta district.

The Health Ministry earlier said an Israeli strike killed nine people, with the National News Agency also saying Israel targeted a "residential apartment" in the village.

1148 GMT — Lebanon aid convoy driver injured after Israeli strike

An Israeli strike hit an east Lebanon town as an aid convoy drove through it Tuesday, injuring one of its drivers, a governor and the state news agency said.

Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh told AFP that the convoy was carrying "humanitarian aid from the Lebanese government".

It "was travelling to the area accompanied by the Lebanese Red Cross with agreement from the United Nations," he said.

The convoy was made up of five trucks and carried aid from several countries including the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye.

1144 GMT — Gazans suffer ‘another night of horror’ after deadly strikes: UN