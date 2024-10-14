The Jabalia camp in Gaza is as old as Israel's occupation and the Palestinian resistance.

Palestinian medics on Monday said at least 10 people were killed and at least 30 injured in the fresh Israeli air strikes on a food distribution centre in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Casualties included women and children.

The Israeli army announced on October 6 a yet another military offensive in Jabalia as it ordered residents of the camp to evacuate.

Since then, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and dozens more have been wounded by Israeli air strikes in Jabalia.

“Nobody is allowed to get in or out of Jabalia, anyone who tries is getting shot,” says Sarah Vuylsteke, a project coordinator for Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The United Nations set up Jabalia Camp in 1948 to shelter Palestinian refugees who were displaced by the Zionist state.

Located 3 kilometres north of Jabalia, a town with the same name, in Gaza, it is the largest refugee camp in Palestinian territory, with over 200,000 residents.

In December 1987, the First Intifada began in the Jabalia refugee camp after an Israeli driver mowed down four Palestinian labourers.

In 2014, during Israel's war on Gaza, Tel Aviv bombarded a UNRWA school in Jabalia, killing at least 15 Palestinians.

'Genocide within the genocide'

In its ongoing war on Gaza that started on October 7 last year, Israel has time and again bombed the refugee camp.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, a single Israeli air strike killed more than 50 Palestinians and trapped many more beneath the wreckage on October 31.

In December, more than a hundred Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on the camp.