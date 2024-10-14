At least 21 Palestinians, including three children, have been killed as Israel intensified its deadly offensive in northern Gaza, medical sources said.

Ten people lost their lives and over 40 others were injured on Monday when Israeli forces fired artillery shells at civilians who gathered to receive flour near a food distribution centre in the Jabalia refugee camp, a medical source said.

Five more people were killed and several others injured in a drone strike near Birket Abu Rashid in Jabalia, while another person was killed in an air strike on a house in the Houja street in Jabalia, another source said.

Three children were also killed, and several others injured in Israeli shelling targeting a group of civilians in the Safi area west of Jabalia, the source added.

Two Palestinians were also killed and seven others wounded when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in Jabalia Nazla in northern Gaza, a medical source said.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Agency said its medics transferred 13 injured people following a drone strike on a school in Jabalia.

Casualties were also reported following an air strike near al-Yemen al-Saeed Hospital in central Jabalia.

Residents reported the blowing up of dozens of homes by Israeli forces in Jabalia and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Renewed strikes in north Gaza