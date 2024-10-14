WORLD
Tit-for-tat expulsions as Canada probes Indian diplomats over Sikh killing
Diplomatic relations between Ottawa and New Delhi have reached a breaking point, with both countries expelling six diplomats amidst an escalating dispute over the assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Diplomatic ties between India and Canada worsen over Sikh leader's murder probe. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali Topchi
October 14, 2024

Canada and India each expelled six diplomats in tit-for-tat moves as part of an escalating dispute over the June 2023 assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada.

A senior Canadian government official said on Monday that Canada was expelling six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner after police uncovered evidence of ongoing violent criminal activity linked to the Indian government.

Shortly afterwards, the Indian Foreign Ministry said it was expelling six Canadian diplomats. It had said earlier on Monday that India was withdrawing its diplomats, after rejecting Canada’s notification that the Indian ambassador was a “person of interest” in the assassination.

A second senior Canadian official said that Canada expelled the Indian diplomats first before they withdrew.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Expelling diplomats

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last year that there were credible allegations that the Indian government had links to the June 2023 assassination in Canada of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has rejected the accusation as absurd.

In response to the allegations, India told Canada last year to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country.

Ever since, the relations between the two countries have been frosty.

India 'reserves right to response'

India on Monday called allegations it was connected to the killing as "preposterous" and a "strategy of smearing India for political gains".

Last year it briefly curbed visas for Canadians and forced Ottawa to withdraw diplomats, and on Monday threatened further action.

"India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats," the Foreign Ministry said.

Canada is home to some 770,000 Sikhs, who make up about two percent of the country's population, with a vocal minority calling for an independent state of Khalistan.

In November 2023, the US Justice Department also charged an Indian citizen living in the Czech Republic with allegedly plotting a similar assassination attempt on US soil.

Prosecutors said in unsealed court documents that an Indian government official was also involved in the planning.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
