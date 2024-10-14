For over a decade, tech giant Google has consolidated all its services – books, games, apps, music, movies, and android market - under one platform named Google Play, enabling users to download them from that single window.

This marketplace platform is now facing an existential threat. Caught in an antitrust lawsuit, Google has been ordered by a US court to allow third-party app stores and payment systems to operate on its platform for the next three years​.

Experts however argue that consumers will face news risks despite gaining more freedom if Google allowed third-party app stores onto its platform.

Alesia Zhuk, a legal researcher specialising in emerging technologies in Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Spain, tells TRT World that while this shift will grant users more options, it could compromise app security and privacy.

“Third-party app stores could introduce security vulnerabilities and may not have the same level of scrutiny,” Zhuk warns.

“Developers may now bypass Google's safeguards, increasing the risk of downloading malicious software or apps with weak privacy protections.”

Antitrust lawsuits

The order is part of broader scrutiny that began with the 2020 Google search case, when the US government accused Google of holding an “illegal monopoly” for the first time in a generation.

The recent injunction issued by Judge James Donato outlined the changes Google must undertake to open up its lucrative app store ‘Play’ to greater competition, including making Android apps available from rival parties.

Donato’s order stems from a jury verdict last year, in which Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite, won the lawsuit that Google unlawfully stifled competition through its control over app distribution and payments.

The injunction mandates that Google cannot block the use of alternative in-app payment methods and must permit users to install competing third-party Android app platforms or stores for three years.

The order also bars Google from paying device manufacturers to preinstall its app store and from sharing Play store revenue with other app distributors.

Donato stated that his injunction would take effect on November 1, allowing Google time to align its existing agreements and practices with the new requirements.

Meanwhile, antitrust cases against the company are ongoing across several states.

The DOJ (Department of Justice) has accused the company of using its other products, such as the Chrome browser and Android operating system, to funnel users to its search engine, where it makes money by selling adverts.

Google argued that the online advertising market remains competitive, referencing a Wall Street Journal report noting that more users are shifting to TikTok and Amazon for their searches.

In Washington, US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled on August 5 in favour of the US Justice Department, while a separate federal court case in Virginia, heard in September, argued that Google had illegally monopolised web search by spending billions to secure its position as the internet’s default search engine.

Google has strongly opposed both Mehta’s ruling as well as the Virginia court’s allegation, calling them “radical” and “sweeping,” arguing that they could “harm consumers, businesses, and developers.”

Concerns over ‘user safety’

Google Play store has long dominated the Android market. It has deployed a security check system like Play Protect, which automatically scans for malware, permitting Google to control app quality and privacy standards.