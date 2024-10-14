When volunteer Lebanese rescue worker Aya Wehbeh was called to respond to a rare Israeli strike in central Beirut last week, she was terrified it had hit her family home.

"This period is really tough," the 25-year-old said days after the twin strikes on the Nweiri and Basta districts of the capital left at least 22 dead.

"I could have ended up pulling my mother, father, aunt or neighbour from the rubble," she said.

"I've been volunteering for five years but this ongoing offensive in very different from the other years."

After almost a year of cross-border fire, Israel on September 23 dramatically increased its air strikes in Lebanon.

Israeli attacks –– mostly on the south and east of the country, as well as the capital's southern suburbs –– have since killed more than 1,300 people, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Across the country, rescue workers are struggling to respond, with their resources already depleted by five years of economic crisis and fearing that they could be killed like dozens of colleagues over the past year.

In the main civil defence unit in Beirut, rescuers this week waited for emergency calls on plastic chairs inside the station.

Wissam al-Qubeissi, 29, said he was determined to continue trying to save people despite the challenges.

"We're many and highly motivated," said the volunteer, wearing a grey uniform he paid for himself.

"But what's the point if we lack bulldozers, equipment and protective gear?" he asked.

In the storage room, he showed AFP rusty helmets, worn-out fire hoses and extinguishers about to reach their expiry dates.

Qubeissi said he and fellow volunteers were "working with minimal resources".

"If we had more equipment, helmets and fireproof jackets, we could have been more" help, said the volunteer, who earns a salary as a communications manager in the private sector.

'Exhausted'