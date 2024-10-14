Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said it is concerning for the international system when the UN cannot protect its own personnel from Israel's attacks in Lebanon, urging the global body to act against Tel Aviv.

"The image of the UN, which cannot even protect its own personnel, is a source of shame and concern for the international system," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"Indeed, we also wonder what the UN Security Council is waiting for to stop Israel," he added.

The Turkish president said the UN Security Council merely watches Israel's acts of "banditry" against the UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling it "impotence."​​​​​​​

Erdogan reiterated that Israel would not stop its attacks as long as the US and Europe support it "unconditionally."

According to the UN in Lebanon, Israeli tanks burst into its base on Sunday, the latest of Israeli violations against peacekeeping forces.

Türkiye's defense industry sales