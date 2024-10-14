NASA launched a spacecraft from Florida on a mission to examine whether Jupiter's moon Europa has conditions suitable to support life, with a focus on the large subsurface ocean believed to be lurking beneath its thick outer shell of ice.

The US space agency's Europa Clipper spacecraft blasted off on Monday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket under sunny skies.

The robotic solar-powered probe is due to enter orbit around Jupiter in 2030 after journeying about 2.9 billion kilometers (1.8 billion miles) in 5-1/2 years. The launch had been planned for last week but was put off because of Hurricane Milton.

It is the largest spacecraft NASA has built for a planetary mission, at about 30.5 meters (100 feet) long and about 17.6 meters (58 feet) wide with its antennas and solar arrays fully deployed - bigger than a basketball court - while weighing approximately 6,000 kg (13,000 pounds).

Even though Europa, the fourth-largest of Jupiter's 95 officially recognized moons, is just a quarter of Earth's diameter, its vast global ocean of salty liquid water may contain twice the water in Earth's oceans. Earth's oceans are thought to have been the birthplace for life on our planet.

Europa, whose diameter of roughly 3,100 kilometers (1,940 miles) is approximately 90 percent that of our moon, has been viewed as a potential habitat for life beyond Earth in our solar system. Its icy shell is believed to be 15-25 kilometers (10-15 miles) thick, sitting atop an ocean 60-150 kilometers (40-100 miles) deep.

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free told a prelaunch briefing on Sunday that Europa boasts one of the most promising environments for potential habitability in our solar system, beyond Earth, though he noted that this mission will not be a search for any actual living organisms.

"What we discover on Europa," Free said, "will have profound implications for the study of astrobiology and how we view our place in the universe."