1722 GMT — Sounding the alarm on Israeli army targeting UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel and positions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that the UN premises have been impacted on at least 20 occasions since October 1.

"The Secretary General (Guterres) reiterates that UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted," Dujarric said, adding that "attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law, including international humanitarian law. They may constitute a war crime."

"We appreciate the stated support of the Security Council for the work of our brave peacekeepers, who remain in position in support of efforts to create a space for a diplomatic solution to this crisis and support a return of the cessation of hostilities and the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701," he said.

1805 GMT — US raises concerns with Israel over bombing campaign in Beirut

The United States has raised concerns with Israel over its bombing campaign in Beirut in past weeks, the State Department said, adding that strikes have diminished in recent days and Washington would continue to watch very carefully.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said while there are strikes the US would consider appropriate for Israel to carry out, the US made clear to the government of Israel it had concerns with the nature of the bombing campaign seen in the past few weeks, largely due to the civilian toll.

1752 GMT — Hezbollah accuses Israel of deploying banned cluster bombs in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah accused Israel of bombing areas in southern Lebanon with internationally banned cluster munitions, calling on international human rights and humanitarian organisations to condemn this " heinous crime."

"The Israeli enemy today launched rockets filled with internationally prohibited cluster bombs" in regions of Nabatieh province in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese group said in a statement.

It urged "the relevant authorities in Lebanon and international human rights and humanitarian organisations condemn this heinous crime by all standards, especially given its far-reaching negative impacts on civilians."

1720 GMT — Israel army claims to have captured three Hezbollah members

The Israeli military claimed its troops in south Lebanon had captured three Hezbollah militants, the second such announcement since it launched a cross-border ground assault into the country last month.

"An underground shaft was located inside a building used by Hezbollah. The forces surrounded the building, where three terrorists of the Radwan Force were entrenched," the military said in a statement, referring to the group's elite units. "They were found alongside many weapons and equipment needed for a long stay."

1652 GMT — Death toll from Israeli onslaught on Lebanon reaches 2,350

The death toll from Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Lebanon since last year has surged to 2,350, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that 41 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours and 124 others injured, taking the number of injuries to 10,906 since October 8, 2023.

1636 GMT — About 3,000 French citizens have left Lebanon since start of hostilities

About 3,000 French citizens have left Lebanon since conflict broke out between Israel and Hezbollah in the country, said French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Barrot also told the French parliament's foreign affairs committee that no decision had been taken regarding evacuations from Lebanon.

Overall, there were about 24,000 French citizens in Lebanon.

1635 GMT — Israel deploys another division for ground incursion in Lebanon

The Israeli army has deployed another division for its ground incursion into southern Lebanon, according to local media.

Israel’s Army Radio said that the 210th Division was conducting targeted ground raids in Mount Dov (Shebaa Farms).

The army has earlier announced the deployment of four divisions for its ground offensive in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army does not specify the number of troops participating in its ground incursion in southern Lebanon.

1630 GMT — Hezbollah, Israel engaged in clashes at 15 border points in southern Lebanon

The Lebanon group Hezbollah said it is actively countering Israeli infiltration attempts at 15 border points across three primary battle axes.

These 15 points are at the border towns of Aitaroun, Alama Ash-Shab, al-Labouneh, Blida, Meiss al-Jabal, Ad-Dhahirah, Yaroun, Ras al-Naqoura, Maroun al-Ras, Kfar Kila, Odaisseh, Ramyeh, al-Qaouzah, Rmaich, and Debel.

1613 GMT — Israel PM 'mustn't forget his country created by UN decision': Macron

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should not forget his country was created as a result of a resolution adopted by the United Nations, French President Emmanuel Macron told cabinet, referring to the resolution adopted in November 1947 by the United Nations General Assembly on the plan to partition Palestine into a Jewish state and an Arab state.

"Therefore this is not the time to disregard the decisions of the UN," he added, as Israel wages a ground offensive against the resistance group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, where the UN peacekeepers are deployed.

1611 GMT — Israel assures US it won't strike Iranian nuclear or oil sites: US officials

The Biden administration believes it has won assurances from Israel that it will not hit Iranian nuclear or oil sites as it looks to strike back following Iran's missile barrage earlier this month, two US officials said.

The administration also believes that sending a US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel and roughly 100 soldiers to operate it has eased some of Israel’s concerns about possible Iranian retaliation and general security issues.

However, the US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private diplomatic discussions, cautioned that the assurance is not iron-clad and that circumstances could change.

The officials also noted that Israel’s track record on fulfilling assurances in the past is mixed and has often reflected domestic Israeli politics that have upended Washington’s expectations.

1531 GMT — US warns Israel it risks arms embargo if Gaza's humanitarian situation not improved: reports

The US has demanded that Israel improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within 30 days, about a week after the November 5 presidential election, or risk an American arms embargo, according to reports published.

"We are now writing to underscore the US government's deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, and seek urgent and sustained actions by your government this month to reverse this trajectory," they wrote, according to a purported copy of the letter posted on social media by an Axios reporter.

They added that they are concerned recent actions by the Israeli government—halting commercial imports, impeding nearly 90 percent of humanitarian movements, continuing excessive dual-use restrictions, and imposing new vetting and customs requirements—along with increased lawlessness and looting, are worsening conditions in Gaza.

1511 GMT –– At least 41 dead in Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Lebanon's Health Ministry has said that 41 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Monday.

1435 GMT –– UK announces new sanctions against Israeli settlers

Britain announced new sanctions against three "illegal settler outposts" and four groups accused of committing violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that the Israeli government "inaction... has allowed an environment of impunity to flourish where settler violence has been allowed to increase unchecked".

The sanctions are the third imposed by London targeting those involved in Jewish settler violence since February.

1432 GMT –– Jordan urges deterrent action as Israel defies global community

Deterrent measures need to be taken if Israel is disregarding the global community and undermining international legitimacy, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Addressing a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Safadi said using starvation as a weapon of war is a war crime, adding that Israel has not only destroyed schools, hospitals, mosques and churches, but has also destroyed the entire infrastructure, turning Gaza into an uninhabitable land.

Safadi said another war waged by Israel against the Palestinian people was in the West Bank through killing, targeting, settlement and destruction.

He lamented that the Security Council was not playing its role in maintaining security and peace.

1333 GMT –– US assured Lebanon that Israel would ease Beirut strikes: Lebanese PM

US officials assured Lebanon that Israel would tamp down its strikes on Beirut and its southern suburbs, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said.

"During our contacts with the American authorities last week, we received a kind of guarantee to reduce the escalation in the southern suburbs and Beirut," Mikati said in a written statement distributed by his office.

He did not provide further details on the assurances but said that Washington was "serious about pressuring Israel to reach a ceasefire".

1323 GMT –– Ex-Israeli defence minister calls for ‘maximum strike' against Iran

Former Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman called for a “maximum strike” against energy fields and nuclear facilities in Iran.

“We must deliver a maximum strike that includes energy fields and Iranian nuclear facilities,” Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu Party, told Army Radio.

"If we respond as they want us to, it will lead us into a war of attrition against Iran, and we cannot allow that to happen,” he said.

Lieberman, also a former foreign minister, demanded the Israeli government immediately stop all humanitarian aid, fuel, electricity, and water from entering Gaza.

1319 GMT –– 23 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, Lebanon clashes: military

The Israeli army said that at least 23 more soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza and Lebanon in the last 24 hours.

Military figures released by the army showed that some 740 soldiers have been killed and 4,881 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.

1313 GMT –– Türkiye urges 'sanctions' against Israel over Gaza bloodshed

Türkiye's foreign minister has called for sanctions against Israel, urging the international community to cut all support over the conflict in the Middle East.

"We have reached the limit of words, diplomacy and international politics.. We must start with sanctions," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told ruling party delegates at a meeting about Palestine, adding: "Israel needs to be boycotted."

1245 GMT –– Hezbollah warns of more fire, cites new equation against Israel

Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Qassem, stated that a ceasefire is the solution to the ongoing conflict, but emphasised that the group is not negotiating from a position of weakness.

He said: "We have the right to target any point in Israel after its violation of Lebanon; rocket fire will continue, adding "we impose on Israel a new equation of 'harming the enemy' as rockets reach Haifa, Tel Aviv last few days.

1144 GMT –– Lebanon ready to bolster army in south after any ceasefire: PM

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that Lebanon was ready to bolster the army's presence in the south after any ceasefire, adding that Israeli troops were making brief cross-border incursions.