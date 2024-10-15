Police have arrested more than 200 pro-Palestine demonstrators who had staged a sit-in outside the New York Stock Exchange to demand an end to US support for Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza, authorities said.

The protesters, many of them from activist groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace, chanted on Monday, "Let Gaza live" and "Stop funding genocide" in front of the exchange's iconic building near Wall Street in lower Manhattan.

None of the protesters got inside the stock exchange, but dozens crossed a police security fence set up outside its main building on Broad Street.

A police spokesperson said 206 arrests were made, without providing details.

The protesters directed anger at American defence contractors and weapons manufacturers.

Others chanted slogans against Israeli attacks in Lebanon, where Israel says it is waging war against Hezbollah.

"(Hundreds) of Jews and friends are shutting down the New York Stock Exchange to demand the US stop arming Israel and profiting from genocide," Jewish Voice for Peace said on X.