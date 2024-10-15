WORLD
Police arrest hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters in New York
More than 206 protesters taken into custodey outside the New York Stock Exchange as they rallied against American defence contractors and weapons manufacturers.
Police officers detain demonstrators protesting Israel's carnage in Gaza as they occupy an area outside the New York Stock Exchange / Photo: AP / AP
October 15, 2024

Police have arrested more than 200 pro-Palestine demonstrators who had staged a sit-in outside the New York Stock Exchange to demand an end to US support for Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza, authorities said.

The protesters, many of them from activist groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace, chanted on Monday, "Let Gaza live" and "Stop funding genocide" in front of the exchange's iconic building near Wall Street in lower Manhattan.

None of the protesters got inside the stock exchange, but dozens crossed a police security fence set up outside its main building on Broad Street.

A police spokesperson said 206 arrests were made, without providing details.

The protesters directed anger at American defence contractors and weapons manufacturers.

Others chanted slogans against Israeli attacks in Lebanon, where Israel says it is waging war against Hezbollah.

"(Hundreds) of Jews and friends are shutting down the New York Stock Exchange to demand the US stop arming Israel and profiting from genocide," Jewish Voice for Peace said on X.

Israeli carnage

The demonstration was the latest expression of anger against American support for Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, in which Tel Aviv killed over 42,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The brutal onslaught also caused a shortage of basic necessities in the blockaded enclave, including water, food, medicine, and electricity.

Israel also killed over 2,000 people in its aggression in Lebanon.

Tel Aviv denies allegations of genocide at the World Court, despite documented reports and evidence of targeting civilians in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
