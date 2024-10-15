India and Canada have expelled each other's ambassadors and five other top diplomats after New Delhi said its envoy had been named among "persons of interest" in the investigations into the killing of a Sikh separatist leader last year.

New Delhi said it was withdrawing its six diplomats from Canada, but an Ottawa government source told AFP they had been expelled, not withdrawn.

The 2023 murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar marred the country's diplomatic relations with India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were "credible allegations" linking Indian intelligence services to the crime.

The expulsion of the Indian diplomats is a major escalation in the row.

Khalistan-linked separatists have fled India and become prominent in Canadian politics.

But what is Khalistan, and why has it become a source of tension between the two countries?

Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale

In 1977, Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale became a popular figure among Sikhs in India's Punjab. This also coincided with the rise of a sect called Nirankaris, which Puritan Sikhs considered a syncretic sect.

In 1978, riots erupted between Nirankaris and Puritan Sikhs, which killed sixteen.

The Sikhs led by Bhindrawale perceived that Nirankaris were being actively supported by New Delhi to undermine their religious and political identity.

By 1980, Sikh separatism had begun to creep up slowly, with many separatist leaders calling for a separate Sikh Nation – Khalistan, as the Indian government refused to entertain the idea of granting more autonomy to Punjab.

In November 1982, the Asian games hosted by India became the flash point of protest and controversy, with Sikh organisations taking the protest to playing fields.

The Indian government responded by treating all Sikhs as suspects, with even elected parliamentarians not spared, frisked and arrested.

In 1983, Presidential rule was imposed in Punjab and elected assembly was dissolved as violence surged and political tensions escalated.

Operation Blue Star

The holiest Sikh place, the Golden Temple located in Amritsar, became a rallying point for Sikh separatists. Bhindrawale, along with his supporters, camped on its premises.

In the first week of June 1984, Golden Temple was surrounded by Indian troops and on June 6th, the premises were stormed in by the Indian army, resulting in hundreds of deaths, including that of Bhindrawale and some of his followers.