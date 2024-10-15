WORLD
3 MIN READ
Despite Israeli strikes, Gaza polio campaign starts well: WHO
WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic says over 92,000 children, or around half of the children targeted for polio vaccines in the central area, have already been inoculated.
Despite Israeli strikes, Gaza polio campaign starts well: WHO
Palestinian child is vaccinated against polio during second round of a vaccination campaign, in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, October 14, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024

The World Health Organization said it had been able to start its polio campaign in central Gaza and vaccinate tens of thousands of children despite Israeli strikes in the designated protected zone hours before.

As part of an agreement between the Israeli military and Palestinian resistance group Hamas, humanitarian pauses in the year-long Gaza war had been due to begin early on Monday to reach hundreds of thousands of children.

However, hours before then, the UN humanitarian office said Israeli forces struck tents near al-Aqsa Martyrs' hospital, inside in the zone, where it said four people were burned to death.

The UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said one of its schools in the central city of Nuseirat in Gaza, intended as a vaccination site, was hit overnight between Sunday and Monday, killing up to 22 people.

"We cannot vaccinate children under a sky full of bombs," UNRWA said in a statement.

"All parties to the conflict must respect the agreed-upon humanitarian pauses to allow the roll-out of this campaign," it added.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedRe-emergence of polio in Gaza makes mothers fearful

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told a Geneva press briefing on Tuesday that over 92,000 children, or around half of the children targeted for polio vaccines in the central area, had been inoculated on Monday.

"What we have received from colleagues is that the vaccination went without a major issue yesterday, and we hope It will continue the same way," he said.

Other humanitarian agencies have previously voiced concerns about the viability of the polio campaign in northern Gaza, where an Israeli offensive is under way.

Aid groups carried out an initial round of vaccinations last month, after a baby was partially paralysed by the type 2 polio virus in August, in the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

RelatedHamas backs UN-proposed humanitarian pause in Gaza for polio vaccination
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story