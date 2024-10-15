The United Nations has demanded a "prompt, independent and thorough investigation" into an Israeli strike on the northern Lebanese village of Aito, which it said had killed 22 civilians.

"What we're hearing is that amongst the 22 people who were killed were 12 women and two children," UN rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told reporters about Monday's strike, which he said appeared to have hit a four-storey residential building.

"With these factors in mind we have real concerns with respect to... the laws of war and the principles of distinction, proportion and proportionality," he said on Tuesday.

"Our office calls for a prompt, independent and thorough investigation into this incident."

So far, Israel's numerous strikes since it invaded Lebanon in September have mainly been concentrated further south, where Hezbollah has built its power base.