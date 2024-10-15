An assailant shot dead an Israeli policeman and wounded four other people near the southern city of Ashdod in what police called a "terrorist" attack.

The gunman was killed during Tuesday's attack at the Yavne interchange along the highway connecting Ashdod to Tel Aviv, the authorities said.

"A terrorist wounded five people, including a policeman who was critically injured and then died later," a police spokesperson said.

The attacker had approached the main road on foot, fatally wounding the policeman before going on a shooting rampage and wounding others.

An Israeli paramedic at the scene "shot the terrorist and neutralised him", said Zaki Heller, a spokesperson with emergency service provider Magen David Adom.

"I was driving on the road, I saw a terrorist shooting, I jumped out of the car and neutralised him," the unidentified paramedic who shot the gunman told media during a live interview from the scene.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir hailed the off-duty paramedic's response, saying his gun reforms had helped to save lives, in comments to the media.