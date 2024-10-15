Nearly two-thirds of Europe’s surface water has been classified as poor, a new report has revealed, potentially putting millions of people at risk of health issues, besides impacting wildlife and plants.

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), the Water Framework Directive (WFD) established a 2015 deadline for European rivers, lakes, coastal waters, and groundwaters to achieve what it calls “good” status. However, this target was not achieved.

"There has been little improvement since 2010," the EEA reported, with only 37% of Europe’s surface water bodies reaching a good or high ecological status by 2021, indicating that 63% did not meet the 'good' standard.

Furthermore, only 29% achieved good chemical status, meaning 71% failed to meet this critical benchmark.

The report was based on inputs from 19 member states.

Though the report does not go into detail about the harmful impact on humans or animals, it does mention “biodiversity loss, ecosystem function disruptions and chronic diseases in humans” due to poor water quality.

Previous studies had shown that deteriorating water quality in Europe poses grave risks to humans, wildlife, and the environment as a whole.

Contaminated water sources can lead to serious health issues, including gastrointestinal diseases and long-term chronic conditions caused by exposure to toxic chemicals.

Harmful algal blooms, exacerbated by agricultural runoff, can release toxins that contaminate drinking water supplies, endangering the health of communities that rely on these sources.

Wildlife is equally affected; fish and amphibians face significant threats, with many populations declining due to polluted habitats.

High levels of nitrates and phosphates from fertilisers can disrupt aquatic ecosystems, resulting in oxygen depletion that suffocates marine life.

Additionally, the degradation of water quality undermines natural habitats, threatening biodiversity and destabilising the delicate balance of ecosystems that support countless species.

The EEA warns that the situation has shown little improvement over the years, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of Europe's water resources.

Chemical pollution’s toll on water quality

Europe’s water continues to be plagued by persistent chemical pollution.