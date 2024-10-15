Footage showed a young Palestinian man engulfed in flames inside his tent after an Israeli air strike on the courtyard of al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

The 20-year-old man, Shaaban Ahmed al-Dalou, a software engineering student, screamed for help while being consumed by flames.

The fire destroyed several tents, killing four displaced Palestinians, including Shaaban and his mother, and wounding over 40 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

"Shaaban was not just a brother, he was a friend and a backer. Losing him is unbearable," said his younger brother, who did not give his name.

In tears, the grieving brother recalled the tragic night.

"At 1.30 a.m., our tent was hit. I was sleeping in the next tent and couldn’t save them. I watched them burn."

"Shaaban and my mother burned to death in front of my eyes. Our family is scattered now, each of us in a different place. My sister was injured and hospitalised. My father was also hospitalised in Khan Younis,” he added through tears streaming down his face.

Shaaban’s family was displaced after their home was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, forcing them to take refuge in a tent on the grounds of al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah city.

Despite the war, he remained committed to his education, studying online. Each day, he had to travel long distances to access the internet and keep up with his classes.

His efforts were driven by the hope of securing a better future for his family, which had been forced into displacement by the war, his brother explained.

However, that night, when Israeli warplanes targeted the tent encampment, Shaaban had no chance of escape. The flames, faster than he could flee, consumed him and his tent, extinguishing his dreams and life.

