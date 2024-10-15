The ex-wife of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has called for his immediate release, citing "serious and concerning" reports about his treatment in prison.

Jemima Goldsmith said on Tuesday the Pakistani authorities had stopped all visits to him by his family and lawyers, postponed court hearings, and prevented him calling his two sons since early September.

There was no statement from Pakistani authorities on her statement.

Electricity had been cut to his cell and he was no longer allowed out at any time, while the jail cook had been sent on leave, she wrote in a lengthy post on social media platform X.

"He is now completely isolated, in solitary confinement, literally in the dark, with no contact with the outside world," Goldsmith, who was married to the former Pakistan cricket team captain from 1995 to 2004.

The couple have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, who live in London.

A panel of UN experts in July criticised Pakistan for arbitrarily detaining Khan in breach of international law to apparently prevent him for running for political office.

Pakistan government had rejected the UN report, saying Khan's detention is an "internal matter" of the country.