Two infant boys were among four people who died in a migrant boat sinking near the Greek Aegean island of Kos, according to the Greek coastguard.

Two women also died in the boat sinking, which occurred in mild weather, a coastguard spokesman said on Tuesday.

27 people were rescued, including a man detained as a suspected smuggler, the spokesperson told AFP.

In a separate incident on Friday, 78 migrants from a wooden boat sailing some 23 nautical miles off the tiny island of Gavdos in Greece's south, were rescued.

The migrants are now being taken to the island of Crete.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the boat.

Greece was a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia in 2015-2016, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly via inflatable dinghies.