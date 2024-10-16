The Israeli army has started suspending dozens of reservists who declared they would refuse to continue military service unless a hostage deal is reached for the return of Israelis.

"The suspension of the soldiers, including five who are currently serving in the reserves, began in recent days through phone calls to all the signatories on their behalf — including a call to a soldier serving inside the (Gaza) Strip," Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

"One of the signatories told his fellow soldiers that his superiors enquired about his participation in the letter, but he denied signing it," the newspaper said.

Another soldier described a telephone call as a "threat," while a third said his battalion commander conducted a “long reprimand call,” which ultimately led to his suspension, it said.

Netanyahu's bad-faith negotiations

Haaretz report adds that last week130 soldiers signed a letter vowing to refuse to serve unless the government commits to a cease-fire and seeks a deal to secure the release of the hostages.

The letter was addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, government ministers, and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Israel estimates that 101 captives are being held in Gaza, while Hamas says many of the hostages have died in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.