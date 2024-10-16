WORLD
3 MIN READ
CAIR urges Biden to act after US citizen's family killed in Gaza strikes
CAIR says it has reached out to the White House and the State Department to share details of the attack.
CAIR urges Biden to act after US citizen's family killed in Gaza strikes
Palestinians residents of the area migrate to Gaza City with their belongings due to the Israeli army's ground attacks on Jabalia refugee camp. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has urged the Biden administration on Tuesday to demand Israel halt attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp after an American's family was killed in repeated air strikes in Gaza.

A Palestinian American man from the state of Virginia, who was not identified, informed CAIR that his family's home was bombed Monday in an Israeli attack in Gaza, according to a statement from the civil rights group.

The house in the camp reportedly housed 15 people at the time, including seven children. Among them was the man's mother, a permanent resident of the US.

After an initial strike, the mother and several family members were injured and alive, but trapped beneath the rubble. The family reportedly contacted Israeli authorities with the location and GPS coordinates of the house to facilitate the safe passage of an ambulance, said CAIR.

RelatedDisillusioned Arab Americans in Michigan withhold votes for change

Only a 7-year-old boy survived

RECOMMENDED

Despite the information, however, the Israeli military allegedly bombed the home a second time.

The ambulance that arrived to help the survivors was also reportedly targeted, resulting in the deaths of a responding doctor and several children. Only a 7-year-old boy survived the attack, according to CAIR.

CAIR said it reached out to the White House and the State Department to share details of the attack, emphasising that the mother of an American was among those killed. It has not received a response.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for a response.

Local sources, meanwhile, reported Tuesday that Israeli forces targeted several areas including Khan Younis, the Nuseirat refugee camp and the Jabalia camp in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election