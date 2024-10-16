TÜRKİYE
Turkevi Center hosts 10th Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in New York
Exhibit highlights humanitarian crisis in Gaza, showcases impactful images, including award-winning work by Palestinian photographer Mohammed Salem.
The exhibition will be open to the public from November 7 - 12 at the Blue Gallery on 46th Street in Manhattan. / Photo: X/@serdarkaragoz / Others
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
October 16, 2024

The second exhibition celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Istanbul Photo Awards has opened in New York.

On Tuesday, the international news photography competition organised by Anadolu at the Turkevi Center featured dignitaries including Türkiye's Consul General in New York Muhittin Ahmet Yazal and UN envoy Ahmet Yıldız.

Anadolu's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Serdar Karagoz emphasised the documentary power of photography, highlighting that the selected works document human suffering while building a collective memory.

Karagoz announced that this year’s "Photo of the Year" award went to Palestinian photographer Mohammed Salem for "Palestinian Woman Holding Her Nephew's Dead Body."

"Our mission at AA is to make these events visible, just as we have done by presenting the genocide in Gaza to the world for the past year. Every frame that makes this genocide visible on a global scale and gives voice to silenced realities is extremely important to us," said Karagoz.

Changing lenses: Istanbul Photo Awards redefines global photojournalism

Documenting Israeli war crimes

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansur expressed gratitude for the section of the exhibit depicting genocide in Palestine, especially photographs related to Gaza.

Following the opening of the exhibition, Anadolu screened the documentary "The Evidence," which exposes war crimes by Israel in Gaza.

The exhibition includes photographs documenting global events from the last year, covering topics from humanitarian crises to sporting achievements.

It will be open to the public from November 7 - 12 at the Blue Gallery on 46th Street in Manhattan.

