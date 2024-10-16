Seeking to calm investor jitters over controversial judicial reforms, Mexico's new president said four foreign companies would invest around $20 billion in the Latin American nation next year.

The announcement came on the same day that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted slowing growth for Latin America's second-largest economy and issued a warning about uncertainty created by the reforms.

President Claudia Sheinbaum trumpeted planned foreign investment in energy, tourism and e-commerce after meeting United States business leaders in Mexico City, although it was unclear how much of it was new.

"At least four major investments of around $20 billion in our country were announced for 2025," the leftist leader told a press conference.

The investments were pledged by liquefied natural gas firm Mexico Pacific, e-commerce giant Amazon, cruise line operator Royal Caribbean and oil and gas firm Woodside Energy, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

While the confirmed total was more than $20 billion, actual investments could exceed $30 billion by 2025, he said.

Sheinbaum, who took office as the country's first woman president on October 1, met with 240 business chiefs, some of them from the United States, Mexico's main trading partner, her government said.