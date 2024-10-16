The two-day summit of government leaders from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday, with premiers and senior officials from 12 countries in attendance.

The 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of SCO member states is presided over by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Among the participants are Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov, Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Mining and Trade Minister Seyyed Mohammad Atabek are also attending the summit.

Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai is attending the summit as an observer member, while Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov is also attending the summit as a special guest.

Regional cooperation