Ukraine is asking for a NATO membership invitation before Joe Biden leaves the White House, arguing it would be a fitting legacy for the United States president, a senior Ukrainian diplomat said.

"Our idea is that giving Ukraine (an) invitation at this moment is a political signal," Nataliia Galibarenko, Kiev's ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told Reuters.

"We sincerely believe that it can be part of the legacy of (the) current American administration," she said in an interview at the Ukrainian mission to NATO, opposite the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

Next month's US presidential election creates major uncertainty for Ukraine as Washington has been Kiev's biggest provider of military aid against Russia.

While Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has signalled continuing support for Ukraine, she has not spelt out the level of that support. Republican ex-President Donald Trump has not been clear about how he would handle the war.

Being in NATO would make Ukraine part of the US-led military alliance's mutual defence pact, which means an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, although the accession process can take years of adapting to NATO standards.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made clear in recent weeks that he sees an early NATO invitation as part of his "victory plan".

In the interview, Galibarenko elaborated on the rationale for Kiev's push. She argued an invitation would remove a major bone of contention between Kiev and Moscow.