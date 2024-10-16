A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken eastern Türkiye, with its epicentre in Malatya's Kale district, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The tremor, which struck at 10:46 AM local time (0746GMT) on Wednesday, originated at a depth of 10.07 kilometres (6.26 miles).

Initial reports indicated no casualties, though field inspections are ongoing, as confirmed by Malatya's mayor, Sami Er.