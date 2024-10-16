The UN's special rapporteur on Palestine stated that Israel's use of "humanitarian camouflage" is a "deliberate doctrine."

"The recent assault on Gaza has revealed that 'Humanitarian Camouflage'—using mainly IHL (international humanitarian law) jargon to justify the commission of crimes—is a deliberate doctrine," Francesca Albanese said on X on Wednesday.

Albanese noted that it is "crucial" to understand and recognise its tactics early on to preempt and address it.

"May this be the last series of atrocities—genocide— justified under the guise of 'counter-terrorism,' 'counter-insurgency,' or 'self-defence'," she said.

Related Israeli army suspends reservists pushing for prisoner swap deal

Endless onslaught