After six years, an elected government was sworn in Wednesday in India-administered Kashmir, amid concerns that its limited powers might not meet the expectations of the people.

Omar Abdullah, who had previously served as a chief minister of the Muslim-majority region and a junior foreign minister in the Indian government, took the oath for another term as chief minister.

India-administered Kashmir lost its political autonomy and was downgraded from a full-fledged state to a federally ruled territory on August 5, 2019. It was was also divided into two entities: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah's National Conference party secured 42 seats in the elections, falling three short of a 45-seat majority in the 90-seat legislative assembly.

However, the party enjoys a stable position with the support of the Congress party's six seats, four seats held by independents, and two members of smaller political parties. India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 29 seats in Hindu-majority districts of Jammu but none in the Kashmir valley.

Congress said it would not join the new government's council of ministers, expressing dissatisfaction over the region's statehood not being restored. Tariq Karra, Congress' chief for Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters that the party would continue its fight for the restoration of its previous status.

Abdullah is a third-generation leader, with his father, Farooq Abdullah, holding the post twice and his grandfather, Sheikh Abdullah the first prime minister of the semi-sovereign region.