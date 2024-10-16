The PKK/YPG terrorist group, which is occupying Syria's Manbij district, launched a rocket attack on a primary school in Mahsenli village, located in the opposition-controlled Jarablus district, injuring four students and two teachers.

The village, cleared of terrorism in Türkiye's Operation Euphrates Shield, was the target of this attack, according to local sources.

The injured were transferred to hospitals, while Syrian National Army (SMO) units retaliated by targeting PKK/YPG positions in Manbij.

The YPG/PKK frequently carries out terrorist attacks in areas such as Bab, Azaz, Jarablus, and Afrin.

Turkish forces 'neutralise' 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralised" five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the country's National Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.