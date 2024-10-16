History is all about joining the dots. Each dot represents a moment in time, a significant event, or a pivotal decision that, when linked together, tells a comprehensive story of our collective journey.

Gaza's plight in the face of Israel's ceaseless, genocidal response to the October 7 blitz by Hamas-led Palestinian resistance fighters represents this cycle of interconnectedness that links continents, peoples, past, present, and future.

As the Middle East totters on the brink of an all-out war, with Iran already joining the fray against Israel's brazen military offensive, what is it about the Palestine crisis that reminds Africa of its tormented past?

Nearly 50,000 people, many of them women and children, have been killed in Palestine as Israel seeks to annihilate Hamas with unrelenting air raids and ground bombardments.

The death toll is inching closer to that of the Namibian genocide over a century ago when German troops butchered 70,000 Indigenous Herero and Nama people in their quest to extend the German empire.

David Monyae, associate professor of political science and international relations at the University of Johannesburg, believes what has been happening in Palestine for a year now mirrors the horrors of Germany's genocide in Namibia between 1904 and 1908.

Monyae sees in Israel's war on Palestine a deliberate attempt to "destroy the history of a people — bombing mosques, schools, cemeteries, and all the things that mark a people in terms of their culture, their records and their memory".

Palestine's pain

Israel's "scorched earth" strategy has left nearly two million Palestinians destitute and impoverished.

While the Namibians suffered what came to be known as the first genocide of the 20th century at the hands of German forces, their neighbours in South Africa would later be treated to a violent phase of apartheid that lasted from 1948 to 1994 under the colonial British government.

At least 21,000 native South Africans would be killed in the ensuing political violence, while the rest of the population endured racial segregation.

"I think we also saw quite a number of other genocides committed by the colonial powers – Britain in particular – whether it's in Kenya with the Mau Mau, in Uganda or Zimbabwe," notes Monyae.

In Congo, the Belgian forces under King Leopold chopped off people's hands. According to Monyae, the massacres in Gaza hark back to what much of Africa suffered.

The colonial powers battered them for decades. The apartheid regime in South Africa used more or less similar tactics – maximum force to put everyone in line.

"We have been there, we know what this is, and we speak without fear of contradiction that what we see is colonialism. It's apartheid in its truest sense," says Monyae of what Gaza is going through.

First legal response

Monyae's native country, South Africa, filed a case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on December 29, 2023, just about two months into the war, to answer to charges of genocide in Gaza.

While that may take several years to determine, South Africa made an interim request to have the ICJ issue an order for Israel to halt its military campaign in Palestine because it violates the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The ICJ did not accede to it in an implied recognition of Israel's right to self-defence in the wake of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.