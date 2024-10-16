It's not just Mossad playing spy games. Iran is up to it as well.

In a matter of a few weeks, Israel has announced arrests of several citizens who it accuses of working for Tehran.

On Tuesday, an Israeli man was arrested for allegedly agreeing to assassinate an Israeli scientist against a payment of $100,000. The money was reportedly offered by Iranian operatives.

An indictment filed on Wednesday by the Israeli State Prosecutor's Office charged 35-year-old Vladimir Verhovsky with contacting a foreign agent, possessing and transporting a weapon, and conspiring to commit a terrorist act, according to Haaretz newspaper

Just a day earlier, the Israeli State Prosecutor filed charges against Vladislav Victorson, 30, and Anna Bernstein, 18, both from Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv, accusing them of carrying out missions on behalf of Iran. Victorson and Bernstein are also Israeli citizens.

They have been accused of contacting a foreign agent, vandalism, conspiracy to commit malicious damage, arson, and conspiracy to murder.

The Israeli security agency Shin Bet alleges that an Iranian agent reached out to Victorson through Telegram, offering money for a range of tasks.