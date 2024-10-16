Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that implementing a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel is a must to increase pressure on Tel Aviv to stop the wars on Gaza and Lebanon.

“President Erdogan stressed that imposing a comprehensive arms embargo (against Israel) is necessary to increase pressure,” said the country’s Communications Directorate on X following his meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday.

He said Tel Aviv is trying to spread “the flames of conflict” it has ignited throughout the Middle East, with “the aim of leaving Palestinians landless in their homeland.”

“During the meeting, regional and global issues were discussed, including Israel's attacks on Palestinian and Lebanese territories,” it added.