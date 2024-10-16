TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan suggests arms embargo on Israel to end Gaza, Lebanon wars
Arms embargo is necessary to increase pressure, Turkish President Erdogan tells Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.
Tel Aviv is trying to spread “the flames of conflict” it has ignited throughout the Middle East, with “the aim of leaving Palestinians landless in their homeland,” Erdogan says. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 16, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that implementing a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel is a must to increase pressure on Tel Aviv to stop the wars on Gaza and Lebanon.

“President Erdogan stressed that imposing a comprehensive arms embargo (against Israel) is necessary to increase pressure,” said the country’s Communications Directorate on X following his meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday.

He said Tel Aviv is trying to spread “the flames of conflict” it has ignited throughout the Middle East, with “the aim of leaving Palestinians landless in their homeland.”

“During the meeting, regional and global issues were discussed, including Israel's attacks on Palestinian and Lebanese territories,” it added.

He reiterated that Ankara will continue to pursue "all avenues to ensure that Israel's crimes do not go unpunished."

In addition, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's hope that tensions in Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Ethiopia will be resolved quickly, allowing those regions to attain peace, calm, and stability.

