The European Union and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a prisoner swap between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions, and condemned all attacks on UN missions.

In a joint statement following the EU-GCC summit in Brussels on Wednesday, both parties expressed their "utmost concern" over recent developments in Israel, Gaza, the occupied West Bank, as well as Israeli operations there. They also strongly condemned ongoing extremist settler violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The statement called for full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, “including an immediate, full and complete ceasefire, the release of hostages, the exchange of the Palestinian prisoners as well as immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access to civilian population".

The EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution for the Mideast, also stressing that "actions weakening the Palestinian Authority must stop".

The statement also condemned all attacks on UN missions, saying that the parties expressed "particularly grave concerns" over Israel's recent attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

"We are extremely concerned by the dangerous escalation in Lebanon, affirm our support for the Lebanese people," the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said in a joint statement following their first EU-GCC summit in the Belgium capital of Brussels.