TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'Enough is enough': Turkish Akturkoglu voices support for Palestinians
Akturkoglu stresses that the Israeli massacre in Gaza must end as soon as possible, adding: "Children must live, families must be happy."
'Enough is enough': Turkish Akturkoglu voices support for Palestinians
The 25-year-old winger said he cannot be silent anymore on the current situation in Gaza and called for condemnation of the crimes and violence the people of Gaza have been subjected to. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 16, 2024

A Turkish football player for Portuguese Primeira Liga team Benfica has expressed solidarity with Palestine as Israel continues to attack Gaza, saying: "Enough is enough."

"I am aware that everyone says that this is a subject that we need to be sensitive about, I hear it. But it is not just that what I hear ... The desperate cry of a nation, the massacre that children and civilians are subjected to," Kerem Akturkoglu wrote Wednesday on X.

"Sometimes in their houses, sometimes in places of worship, sometimes in hospitals where they wait for help ... Many things may have happened throughout history between Israel and Palestine but what I see now is a nation about to be destroyed," he added, referring to Israel’s frequent attacks on mosques, churches, and hospitals, which under the laws of war should be off limits.

The 25-year-old winger said he cannot be silent anymore on the current situation in Gaza and called for condemnation of the crimes and violence the people of Gaza have been subjected to.

"Is there anyone who will not condemn what I have listed above? After facing such a tragedy, how can we continue our lives as if everything is fine?"

Akturkoglu stressed that the massacre in Gaza must end as soon as possible, adding: "This massacre must stop, children must live, families must be happy."

RelatedGalatasaray player dedicates equaliser against ManU to Palestinian children
RECOMMENDED

Since moving to Benfica from Istanbul club Galatasaray last month, Akturkoglu – also a player on the Turkish National Football Team – has scored four goals and two assists in five games for the Portuguese club.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border blitz by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas last October.

More than 42,400 people have since been killed, most of them women and children, and over 99,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

RelatedUNRWA warns of 'real risk of famine' in Gaza amid Israel's genocidal war
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election