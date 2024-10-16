A Turkish football player for Portuguese Primeira Liga team Benfica has expressed solidarity with Palestine as Israel continues to attack Gaza, saying: "Enough is enough."

"I am aware that everyone says that this is a subject that we need to be sensitive about, I hear it. But it is not just that what I hear ... The desperate cry of a nation, the massacre that children and civilians are subjected to," Kerem Akturkoglu wrote Wednesday on X.

"Sometimes in their houses, sometimes in places of worship, sometimes in hospitals where they wait for help ... Many things may have happened throughout history between Israel and Palestine but what I see now is a nation about to be destroyed," he added, referring to Israel’s frequent attacks on mosques, churches, and hospitals, which under the laws of war should be off limits.

The 25-year-old winger said he cannot be silent anymore on the current situation in Gaza and called for condemnation of the crimes and violence the people of Gaza have been subjected to.

"Is there anyone who will not condemn what I have listed above? After facing such a tragedy, how can we continue our lives as if everything is fine?"

Akturkoglu stressed that the massacre in Gaza must end as soon as possible, adding: "This massacre must stop, children must live, families must be happy."