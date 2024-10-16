Any solution to the rapidly expanding regional conflict that has spread to Lebanon and beyond hinges on a resolution of the original crisis in Gaza, a senior Hamas official has said.

With the war in Gaza now in its second year, fighting has flared in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops are now facing Iranian-backed Hezbollah fighters on the ground, and risks escalating into a full-scale conflict with Iran.

Diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting have stalled and attention is now focused on an expected Israeli strike on Iran after Tehran launched its second missile attack on Israel more than two weeks ago.

"It is so complicated and intermingled, the two fronts, that it is not easy to reach a permanent ceasefire or permanent solution to this conflict without solving the original one, which is in Gaza," Basem Naim told Reuters in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The Gaza war erupted after Hamas-led resistance fighters attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages into the Palestinian enclave, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel in response, unleashed its indiscriminate attacks that killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, Gaza authorities and health officials say, turning much of the enclave into rubble and displacing most of its population.

'No calm' even with Lebanon ceasefire

Hezbollah, which fired its first barrage against Israel immediately after the October 7 attack in solidarity with Palestinians, has recently begun to talk about a possible ceasefire, but Naim said that would still leave the wider question unresolved.