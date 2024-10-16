Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused India of violating his country's sovereignty, as diplomatic tensions soar over the 2023 killing of a Sikh separatist in Vancouver.

At a parliamentary inquiry on foreign interference, Trudeau addressed on Wednesday what he characterised as broad efforts by Indian representatives to silence critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Canadian soil.

His comments echoed remarks he made earlier this week, after both countries expelled each others' ambassador and five other top diplomats.

Ottawa has linked Modi's government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate for an independent Sikh state who shot dead in June 2023 in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Vancouver.

Beyond the killing of Nijjar, Trudeau said national police had evidence that Canadians faced intimidation, violence and other threats from those acting in concert with the Indian government.

Trudeau said the decision by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to disclose details about such conduct on Monday was "entirely anchored in public safety".

The RCMP had evidence that "violence towards Canadians... has been enabled by and in many cases directed by the Indian government," Trudeau told the inquiry.

"We had clear and certainly now even clearer indications that India had violated Canada's sovereignty," he said.

The RCMP was trying to disrupt "the chain of activities that was resulting in drive-by shootings, home invasions, violent extortion and even murder across Canada, particularly in the South Asian community," the prime minister said.

Trudeau further detailed conduct that he said involved Indian "diplomats collecting information on Canadians who are opponents or in disagreement with the Modi government."

He said that information was then passed along to "the highest levels within the Indian government," and then "through criminal organisations like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to then result in violence against Canadians on the ground".

India's Bishnoi crime gang has a grim reputation for assassinations and extortion on its home soil, but the RCMP have accused it of possible involvement in Nijjar's killing.