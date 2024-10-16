RTX Corporation, the defence contractor formerly known as Raytheon, has agreed to pay $950 million to resolve allegations that it defrauded the US government and paid bribes to secure business overseas.

The company entered into deferred prosecution agreements in separate cases in federal court in Brooklyn and Massachusetts, agreed to hire independent monitors to oversee compliance with anti-corruption and anti-fraud laws and must show good conduct for three years.

The money the company owes includes penalties in criminal cases, as well as civil fines, restitution, and the return of profits it derived from inflated Defense Department billing and business derived from alleged bribes.

Pit of allegations

At a brief hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, lawyers for RTX waived their right to an indictment and pleaded not guilty to charges that the company violated the anti-bribery provision of the Foreign Corruption Practices Act and the Arms Export Control Act.

RTX said in a statement that it is "taking responsibility for the misconduct that occurred" and is "committed to maintaining a world-class compliance program, following global laws, regulations and internal policies, while upholding integrity and serving our customers in an ethical matter."