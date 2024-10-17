Arfa Rana, a former journalist with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), has resigned in protest because of the network’s coverage of Israel's relentless bombing of Palestinians, which she calls "complicit" in the genocidal war in Gaza.

Rana expressed frustration with what she described as CBC’s biased coverage that ignored historical context and failed to recognise the full scale of Palestinian suffering.

"I was appalled by CBC’s lack of historical context between Israel and Palestine and the language used to defend Israel’s massacre of Palestinians," Rana wrote on the Mondoweiss website.

“The CBC Language Guide on the Middle East is a catastrophic oxymoron,” she said, criticising its approach to neutralising reporting on the region and she pointed to a lack of acknowledgement of Israel's violations of international law.

'A revolutionary act'