The Colombian government issued a decree recognising Indigenous peoples as environmental authorities in their territories.

"With this new regulation, indigenous authorities will build, together with other entities, direct mechanisms to guarantee the protection of the country's ecosystems and their territories, taking into account their ancestral knowledge," the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

The decision comes as Colombia prepares to host the United Nations' COP16 conference on biodiversity from October 21 to Nov. 1 in Cali.

The summit will unite 196 countries that have ratified the 1992 Convention on Biological Diversity, an international environmental treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity.

Environment Minister Susana Muhamad reported that under the decree, 115 Indigenous communities will wield new powers within their territories, including land use, ecosystem protection and conservation rulemaking.

