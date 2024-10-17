Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has celebrated the contributions of women in agriculture, acknowledging their pivotal role in nurturing the land and ensuring future generations' prosperity on the occasion of World Women Farmers' Day.

During the "Women Who Leave Their Mark on the Land" event, held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Erdogan highlighted the vital connection between women and the earth, stating that each woman's effort is like planting "a seed of love in the heart of the soil."

In a message shared on X, Emine Erdogan expressed her admiration for these women, emphasising that their hard work leaves a lasting legacy.

As part of her post, she included a video showcasing stories from women farmers from cooperatives across Türkiye, highlighting their experiences and thoughts.

Encouraging women