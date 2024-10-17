The third meeting of the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform will be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, focusing on fostering stability, economic prosperity, and regional connectivity through concrete cooperation projects.

The event, scheduled for Friday and hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, will bring together high-level diplomats from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, and Russia.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan, Iran's Abbas Araghchi and Russia's Sergey Lavrov are among those expected to attend.

Minister Fidan is expected to highlight Türkiye's efforts to establish peace and stability in the South Caucasus and reiterate the importance of regional ownership in resolving conflicts.

He is also likely to reaffirm Türkiye’s support for ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and mention the normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia.

The meeting aims to build trust through economic cooperation, particularly in areas of connectivity and economic integration.

Additionally, bilateral meetings between the foreign ministers and a formal reception by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the visiting ministers are planned.