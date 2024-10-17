NATO defence ministers have gathered in Brussels for a two-day meeting to discuss progress on deterrence and defence, support for Ukraine, and global partnerships.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined the need for allies to accelerate efforts to meet evolving threats, calling for greater defence capabilities, increased investment, and enhanced coordination among alliance member states.

He emphasised that these measures are essential to ensure NATO’s resilience across all domains.

A new NATO initiative to improve standardisation is expected to be approved by ministers, which aims to lower defence procurement costs by streamlining processes and implementing uniform standards.

NATO's support for Ukraine has been at the centre of discussions.

New command centre

Ministers will meet with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov during the NATO-Ukraine Council on Thursday evening to discuss the latest developments on the battlefield and address Ukraine's most pressing needs.