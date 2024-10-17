The Diyarbakir Cultural Road Festival, the 14th stop in the Turkish Cultural Road Festivals, has opened from October 12 to 20. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, this edition seeks to revive and celebrate the city’s rich cultural heritage – merge tourism with history, culture and art.

Featuring more than 600 events and over 2,000 artists, the festival in Diyarbakir, the southeastern city of Türkiye, has drawn nearly 1 million attendees. The festival that began in Adana in April will culminate on its 16th stop in Antalya on November 10.

In Diyarbakir, the festival’s wide-ranging program includes balloon flights, sky observation events, film screenings and a Fotomarathon for photography enthusiasts. Theatres will present six plays and 13 performances, while literature meetings, children’s workshops, and gastronomy events will further enrich the cultural landscape.

Most events are free, ensuring broad public access to this ambitious cultural showcase. Diyarbakir, with its ancient walls, layered histories, and vibrant streets, makes for an apt stage.

The “City of Civilisations”

Known as the “City of Civilisations,” Diyarbakir is home to a wealth of cultural treasures. Diyarbakir is no stranger to the weight of history. It has stood at the crossroads of empires for millennia, with its UNESCO-recognised city walls standing as both symbol and witness.

These imposing walls, built to protect and enclose, have watched over 33 different civilisations. From the grandeur of the Great Mosque (Ulu Cami)—one of the holiest in the Islamic world—to the quiet splendour of Zerzevan Castle, the city is a testament to religious, cultural, and architectural syncretism.

It has also been the cradle of history. Archaeological findings at nearby sites like Cayonu in Ergani reveal that Diyarbakir was home to early human civilisation, where people first transitioned to agricultural life. This rich history, dating back 12,500 years, gives Diyarbakir an enduring significance, blending the ancient with the contemporary.

A Festival of art and memory

The ongoing Diyarbakir Culture Road Festival is a celebration not just of Diyarbakir’s past but of its continued vitality.

This year, the festival hosts nearly 250 events in 46 locations around the city—concerts, exhibitions, workshops—offering residents and visitors a chance to experience the creative pulse of a place that has endured for millennia.

The festival, which has grown from a single-city event to a nationwide celebration, reflects the country’s vision of blending tourism with art and culture.

Dr Batuhan Mumcu, Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, captures the festival’s ambition.

“What began as a single-city event has now expanded to 16 cities across 7 regions in Türkiye. Over this period, we've been accepted as a member of the European Festivals Association, which includes some of Europe's most prestigious cultural and arts festivals,” he tells TRT World.

"This is a source of pride for our Ministry and aligns perfectly with our President's vision for the 'Türkiye Century,'" he adds.