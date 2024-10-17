The Chinese tech giant Alibaba rolled out the updated version of Marco MT on Wednesday, building on its earlier release a year ago. Launched by Alibaba’s international digital commerce division, the tool positions the company as a serious contender in the global AI landscape.

The Chinese firm claimed that Macro MT outperforms its more established rivals such as Google Translate, DeepL, and ChatGPT, citing an assessment of its updated model by translation benchmark framework Flores.

Alibaba’s rapidly expanding international division released the new version of the AI translation tool, building upon its original product release from around a year ago. Designed to facilitate cross-border e-commerce, the tool helps sellers craft product listings in the target language of foreign markets.

Alibaba’s translation tool is based on its own AI model called Qwen ( Tongyi Qianwen). Currently supporting 15 languages—Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish and Ukrainian—the tool aims to ease linguistic barriers that impede international trade.

While Alibaba claims its new AI tool is better than competitors, experts caution that performance varies depending on the testing environment.

“Alibaba’s claim is a big statement,” Aurelien Rigart, managing director and co-founder of Shanghai-based IT Consultis, tells TRT World. Rigart notes that while translation tools are advancing rapidly, their specific use cases often matter more than marginal differences in accuracy.

“Each company will have its own tests, benchmarks, and hypotheses that can highlight its strengths, so the results can vary based on the testing methods and the languages involved,” he adds.

Alibaba’s announcement of Marco-MT comes at a time when the world of AI-powered translation is witnessing rapid evolution, with big tech firms consistently pushing the envelope in language processing capabilities.

These advancements have made it easier for people from different parts of the world to communicate and exchange information, fueling global commerce and bridging cultural gaps. AI-driven translation tools are becoming essential for businesses, streamlining cross-border interactions and helping companies tap into international markets.

Tailored for E-commerce

Marco MT’s strength lies in its focus on business-specific translations tailored for e-commerce.

Alibaba, leveraging vast data from its global operations, fine-tuned the tool to serve merchants better. Kaifu Zhang, vice president of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, emphasised that the tool’s goal is to help merchants communicate effectively in foreign markets, boosting their chances of success.

Zhang, who leads a team of over 100 engineers developing AI tools for e-commerce, believes Marco MT can increase orders by up to 30 percent, based on internal testing results. Unlike Google Translate or ChatGPT, which cater to broader audiences, Marco MT focuses on reducing human intervention by delivering contextually accurate translations with minimal edits needed.

"My primary focus during the first year was to identify potential use cases for AI," Zhang said in a previous July interview with the Wall Street Journal.