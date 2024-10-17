Nestled in the heart of Türkiye’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed region of Cappadocia, known for its captivating history, cultural landmarks, and awe-inspiring landscapes, hot air balloon rides have become a must-do activity for travellers from around the world.

In 2024, between January and October alone, a staggering 583,063 tourists took to the skies on 182 days when the weather was favourable, breaking the previous record of 508,181 set in 2022.

In 2023, 473,396 tourists took balloon rides during the same nine-month period.

On the back of this success, some Turkish hot air balloon companies have expanded their operations to other countries.

The impressive increase in visitors highlights the growing global interest in Cappadocia's one-of-a-kind ballooning experience.

With tourists arriving from all corners of the globe, Cappadocia is now setting its sights on breaking the 700,000 passenger mark by year’s end, further cementing its status as a top global destination for hot-air ballooning.

"With over 580,000 participants in just nine months, we have already reached record-breaking figures. I am confident that we will surpass our long-anticipated goal of 700,000 passengers this year," says Mehmet Dinler, who owns a local balloon company.

He says Cappadocia can draw a diverse range of tourists from Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, showcasing the region's broad appeal.

Dinler says that social media has played a crucial role in boosting interest, with visitors now coming not only to see but also to be seen as they share their experiences with a global audience.

Notably, there has been a post-pandemic surge in demand from Chinese tourists.

On Instagram and other apps, it has become a ritual for tourists to post pictures with fairy chimneys rising in the backdrop as they take balloon rides in Cappadocia.