Thousands of North Korean troops are being prepared to fight on Russia's behalf in Ukraine and some North Korean officers have already been deployed there, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed.

Western countries have long accused North Korea of sending weapons to Russia, and in recent days Zelenskyy has said Pyongyang was also sending personnel, a significant escalation of foreign assistance for Moscow's offensive.

"We have information from our intelligence that ... some officers of the North Korean army are already on Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by the Russian enemies. So they joined the Russian army," Zelenskyy told a news conference in Brussels on Thursday.

He said he could not give the exact number that were already on the ground.

"We know about 10,000 soldiers of North Korea that they are preparing to send fight against us," he said, describing it as "first step to the World War".

The North Korean troops being prepared to fight in Ukraine include land forces and "other technical personnel", Zelenskyy said.