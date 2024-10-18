The United States "ultimately" wants to see Israel fully withdrawn from Gaza, the State Department reiterated.

That was after remarks by former Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, who suggested the Israeli military would remain active in Gaza for years.

"We ultimately want to see Israel fully withdrawn from Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said when asked by Anadolu about Gantz's comment.

After the Israeli military announced on Thursday the killing of Hamas politburo leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, Gantz, the head of the National Unity party, called the death an “important achievement,” but emphasised that it does not mark the end of the war.

The Israeli military "will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip for years to come" and Israel must take advantage of Sinwar's death "to bring back the hostages to replace Hamas’ rule," Gantz wrote on X.