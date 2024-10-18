TÜRKİYE
Eurofighter Typhoon jet takes centre stage as Scholz visits Türkiye
Eurofighter Typhoon jets are jointly produced by the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.
Asked about Türkiye’s interest in purchasing Eurofighter Typhoon jets, Scholz confirmed on Thursday that it will be on the agenda. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
October 18, 2024

Türkiye is taking steps to speed up its planned purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, a defence ministry official has confirmed.

Ankara had previously announced discussions with Eurofighter consortium members, including the UK and Spain, about acquiring the Typhoon jets, despite initial objections from Germany. Türkiye had expressed frustration over the lack of progress, citing Berlin’s reluctance.

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where the topic was likely broached.

The two leaders are due to meet again in Istanbul on October 19 (Saturday), with Eurofighter jets expected to be a key topic of discussion.

Asked about Türkiye’s interest in purchasing Eurofighter Typhoon jets, Scholz confirmed on Thursday that it would be on the agenda.

“Of course, we always discuss the supply of weapons to our NATO partner,” he said, adding that the UK is currently holding talks with the Turkish government on the potential sale.

No conditions

“Technical level works for the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon jets are underway. The works are aimed at accelerating the process. No conditions have been raised in this process,” the defence ministry official stated.

A consortium of German, English, Italian, and Spanish companies, including Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo, produces the Eurofighter Typhoon.

In addition to this potential purchase, Türkiye, a NATO member, recently secured an agreement to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets and 79 modernisation kits for its existing fleet from the United States.

Ankara is also developing its own national combat aircraft, KAAN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
