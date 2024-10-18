Authorities in Pakistan's most populous province ordered all educational institutes to shut down, as students stage protests after reports of a college campus rape spread online.

The closure on Friday, which encompasses playgroups to universities, will affect about 26 million children in addition to adult learners in the eastern Punjab province.

Protests broke out in the provincial capital Lahore after social media reports spread that a woman student was raped in the basement of a Punjab College for Women campus over the weekend.

The police, college and provincial government have said that no victim has come forward and blamed misinformation online.

The protests have since spread to campuses across Lahore as well as the city of Rawalpindi, which neighbours the capital Islamabad, with students accusing authorities of a cover-up.

On Friday, senior Rawalpindi police officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said 380 people had been arrested over vandalism and arson at protests in the city the previous day and investigations were continuing.

"We will track down people from social media," he told AFP.

Clash with police