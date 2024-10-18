A few days ago, a video of a man going from one booth to another at a defence exhibition asking Israeli weapons manufacturers if they were selling "baby shredding tech" went viral on social media.

The person behind that video is Abu Rahss, the founder of Palestine News Network, who has helped put the spotlight on the role of defence firms in perpetuating the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 42,000 people have been killed, most of them women and children.

“We are looking for baby shredding technology. Is this where they shred babies?” Rahss confronts Israel’s arms manufacturers in one of the clips. "Do you have it? Sir? Baby-killing technology. We want to shred babies to bits. Can you help us? Guys, we're looking for the baby-killing technology."

The defence expo was held in Washington this month.

As Rahss went around putting the camera in their faces, representatives of the defence companies pretended not to understand, some tried to switch off his camera, while others responded with laughter.

'I'm always getting threats'

In the video’s final moments, expo staff tried to stop Rahss from filming, but he continued until the police were called.

"I'm always getting threats, so nothing to write home about, but they ended up getting the police," he told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

Rahss said that his creative activism aims to present the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from a fresh perspective that challenges the normalisation of violence.

"We get desensitised, so the goal is to show the same message from a new angle," he said.

'He is legend!'