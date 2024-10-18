The entire Gaza remains at risk of famine and is experiencing emergency levels of hunger, with intense Israeli military operations adding to concerns and hampering humanitarian access, a global monitor said.

About 1.84 million people across the besieged Palestinian enclave are living through high levels of acute food insecurity, including nearly 133,000 people experiencing the most severe, or "catastrophic", levels, according to an analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

That is down from some 343,000 people suffering catastrophic hunger as of the last update in June, but it is expected to return to that level in coming months, the IPC said.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk described the assessment as "beyond terrifying."

"This crisis is principally the consequence of decisions made by the Israeli authorities. It is in their power to change the situation – urgently," he said, adding that starvation of civilians as a method of warfare constitutes a war crime.

The IPC noted an increase in food entering Gaza since May, but said humanitarian access began shrinking again in September.

"The risk of famine persists across the whole Gaza Strip. Given the recent surge in hostilities, there are growing concerns that this worst-case scenario may materialize," the IPC said in a summary of the analysis.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was alarmed by the IPC analysis.

"Famine looms. This is intolerable. Crossing points must open immediately, bureaucratic impediments must be removed, and law and order restored so UN agencies can deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance," he said in an X social media post.